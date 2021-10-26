Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited Raised by Raymond James (TSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) – Research analysts at Raymond James raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now anticipates that the company will earn $1.04 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.02. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CP. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$110.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$116.00 to C$115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$98.00 to C$97.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$98.00 to C$103.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$104.00 to C$103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$179.18.

Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at C$92.93 on Monday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1-year low of C$78.36 and a 1-year high of C$100.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$61.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$87.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$171.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.23.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.02 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.07 billion.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 16.35%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

