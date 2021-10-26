Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Carlisle Companies Incorporated Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:CSL)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Carlisle Companies in a report released on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now forecasts that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $2.61 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.72. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Carlisle Companies’ Q3 2022 earnings at $3.84 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $4.19 EPS.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CSL. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Northcoast Research raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.86.

NYSE:CSL opened at $231.34 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $205.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05. Carlisle Companies has a twelve month low of $119.68 and a twelve month high of $231.63.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.24. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 15.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is an increase from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 34.18%.

In related news, VP Scott C. Selbach sold 21,021 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.41, for a total value of $4,275,881.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 10,480 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.95, for a total transaction of $2,210,756.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,126,523.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,271 shares of company stock worth $29,999,092 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 17,693.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 391,461 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $74,918,000 after buying an additional 389,261 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,008,979 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $191,576,000 after buying an additional 143,637 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 345,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $56,904,000 after purchasing an additional 133,320 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $20,605,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 482,130 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $92,271,000 after purchasing an additional 99,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.