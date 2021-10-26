Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for HCA Healthcare, Inc. Boosted by William Blair (NYSE:HCA)

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) – William Blair upped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for HCA Healthcare in a report released on Monday, October 25th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now forecasts that the company will earn $4.58 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $4.25. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for HCA Healthcare’s Q1 2022 earnings at $3.71 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.66 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $18.24 EPS.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.47. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 234.29% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis.

HCA has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet cut HCA Healthcare from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Cowen initiated coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $293.00 target price for the company. Truist lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.41.

HCA stock opened at $241.81 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $249.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.29. HCA Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $121.91 and a fifty-two week high of $263.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 50,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,384,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,328,000 after acquiring an additional 5,006 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $638,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 2.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 390,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,722,000 after acquiring an additional 29,631 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 4,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.12, for a total transaction of $1,004,982.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jonathan B. Perlin sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $10,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,627 shares of company stock worth $11,909,748. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.54%.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.