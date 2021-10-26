Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Penn National Gaming, Inc. Reduced by Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:PENN)

Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Penn National Gaming in a research report issued on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst B. Jonas now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.66. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Penn National Gaming’s FY2022 earnings at $3.19 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.80 EPS.

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 406.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.69) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Penn National Gaming from $149.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock.Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $151.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Penn National Gaming presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.56.

Shares of PENN stock opened at $74.30 on Monday. Penn National Gaming has a 52 week low of $52.09 and a 52 week high of $142.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 2.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.46 and a 200 day moving average of $79.15.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the second quarter worth about $1,703,000. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 122.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 60,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,596,000 after buying an additional 33,061 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 241.4% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 223,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,113,000 after buying an additional 158,201 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 15,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 148,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,335,000 after buying an additional 23,303 shares during the period. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 14,900 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $1,198,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 545,396 shares in the company, valued at $43,882,562.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 148,387 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total transaction of $11,459,928.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.