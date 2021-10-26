Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $103.97 Million

Equities analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) will announce sales of $103.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Qualys’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $103.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $104.20 million. Qualys posted sales of $93.07 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qualys will report full year sales of $406.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $404.50 million to $406.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $454.83 million, with estimates ranging from $445.19 million to $458.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Qualys.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.11. Qualys had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 17.67%. The company had revenue of $99.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

QLYS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Qualys from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Loop Capital downgraded Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Qualys from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qualys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a report on Monday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qualys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.50.

In other Qualys news, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.81, for a total transaction of $1,043,195.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 84,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,291,463.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kristi Marie Rogers sold 4,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.22, for a total transaction of $530,699.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,848 shares in the company, valued at $420,278.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 485,636 shares of company stock worth $56,045,161. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QLYS. London Co. of Virginia acquired a new position in Qualys in the first quarter valued at approximately $23,604,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Qualys by 24.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 711,171 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,607,000 after buying an additional 139,575 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Qualys by 59.2% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 285,791 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,776,000 after buying an additional 106,282 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Qualys by 66.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 184,328 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,314,000 after buying an additional 73,594 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Qualys by 85.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 146,928 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,376,000 after buying an additional 67,664 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QLYS traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $119.08. The company had a trading volume of 8,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,748. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.23. Qualys has a 1 year low of $86.65 and a 1 year high of $148.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.34 and a beta of 0.61.

Qualys

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

