Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Boosts Holdings in German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,359 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 598 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in German American Bancorp were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in German American Bancorp by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,616 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,171,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in German American Bancorp by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,284 shares of the bank’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in German American Bancorp by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 43.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get German American Bancorp alerts:

German American Bancorp stock opened at $39.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. German American Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $29.19 and a one year high of $51.11.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 34.59%. On average, analysts forecast that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

German American Bancorp Company Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning a trust, brokerage, and financial planning through German American Financial Advisors & Trust Co, and German American Insurance, Inc It operates through the following business segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, Insurance Operations, and Other.

Further Reading: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC).

Receive News & Ratings for German American Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for German American Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.