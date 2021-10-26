Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Makes New $320,000 Investment in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Argo Group International by 0.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 56,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Argo Group International by 215.0% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in Argo Group International by 14.4% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Argo Group International by 16.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Argo Group International by 1.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 76,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Argo Group International alerts:

ARGO stock opened at $54.99 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $35.16 and a 12-month high of $58.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.07 and a beta of 0.96.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.67. Argo Group International had a return on equity of 2.88% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $523.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.73 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -193.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Compass Point upgraded Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Argo Group International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Argo Group International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Argo Group International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.85.

Argo Group International Profile

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.