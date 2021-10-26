Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Makes New Investment in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 36,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 156,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 3,412 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 3,738 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 3,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookdale Senior Living alerts:

BKD opened at $6.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.80, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.12. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.55 and a 52-week high of $8.95.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 11.52% and a negative return on equity of 47.14%. The firm had revenue of $723.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $747.69 million. Research analysts forecast that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Brookdale Senior Living from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brookdale Senior Living has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.17.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc engages in the operation of senior living communities. The firm manages independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Brookdale Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookdale Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.