Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Takes $293,000 Position in Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.06% of Angel Oak Mortgage at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Angel Oak Mortgage in the second quarter valued at $3,431,000. 64.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group started coverage on Angel Oak Mortgage in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.50 target price on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Angel Oak Mortgage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Angel Oak Mortgage in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.83.

In other news, Director W D. Minami acquired 4,500 shares of Angel Oak Mortgage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.75 per share, with a total value of $79,875.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink

AOMR stock opened at $18.60 on Tuesday. Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.70 and a 52 week high of $19.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.69.

Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $12.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.42 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th.

Angel Oak Mortgage Profile

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

