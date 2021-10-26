Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Takes Position in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,650 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in E. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ENI by 2,339.3% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 683 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ENI by 5,470.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,061 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of ENI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of ENI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of ENI by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,905 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on E shares. HSBC cut shares of ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Monday, October 4th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of ENI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, restated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of ENI in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.50.

NYSE E opened at $28.58 on Tuesday. Eni S.p.A. has a 12 month low of $13.36 and a 12 month high of $28.81. The stock has a market cap of $51.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -317.52, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

ENI (NYSE:E) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $19.63 billion for the quarter. ENI had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 2.95%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eni S.p.A. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.724 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. This is a boost from ENI’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.58. ENI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -295.83%.

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

