Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Takes Position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 84,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.05% of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPPI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,194,887 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,459 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,344,285 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,041,000 after purchasing an additional 718,149 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% during the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 10,700,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,647,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,927,000 after purchasing an additional 244,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,995,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,525,000 after purchasing an additional 361,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Spectrum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

SPPI has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPPI opened at $1.96 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.01. The stock has a market cap of $321.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 2.14. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.92 and a 52-week high of $5.24.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). Analysts predict that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of pipeline of late-stage clinical and commercial products. It operates through the following brands: FOLOTYN, ZEVALIN, MARQIBO, BELEODAQ and EVOMELA. The company was founded in December 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

Featured Article: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.