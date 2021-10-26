Quiztok Reaches Market Capitalization of $36.08 Million (QTCON)

Quiztok (CURRENCY:QTCON) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 26th. Over the last week, Quiztok has traded 5.2% higher against the dollar. Quiztok has a market capitalization of $36.08 million and $3.56 million worth of Quiztok was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quiztok coin can currently be bought for $0.0148 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

HEIDI (HDI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Quiztok

QTCON is a coin. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2019. Quiztok’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,432,629,487 coins. The official message board for Quiztok is post.naver.com/quiztok_kr . Quiztok’s official website is www.quiztok.com/en/index.php

According to CryptoCompare, “Quiztok filters, refines and compresses scattered knowledge and information in form of quiz contents. It's a knowledge-sharing platform where everyone can share their questions and answers. Quiztok provides quiz creators, quiz players and quiz curators QTCON as rewards to realize practical value of sharing knowledge. “

Quiztok Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quiztok directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quiztok should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quiztok using one of the exchanges listed above.

