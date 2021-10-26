RA Capital Management L.P. Buys New Holdings in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,429,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,026,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,698,000 after buying an additional 447,433 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 137.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,728,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,820,000 after buying an additional 1,577,813 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,324,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,552,000 after buying an additional 203,607 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,140,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,610,000 after purchasing an additional 151,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,118,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,141,000 after purchasing an additional 97,742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

NTLA traded up $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $134.34. 3,637 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,589,331. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.49 and a 1 year high of $202.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $149.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.88. The company has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.70 and a beta of 2.14.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $6.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.21 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 442.58% and a negative return on equity of 39.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.61) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David Lebwohl sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.05, for a total value of $393,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,191 shares in the company, valued at $523,483.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John F. Crowley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.55, for a total value of $298,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 297,203 shares of company stock valued at $45,987,946 over the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NTLA. Truist raised their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intellia Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.56.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

