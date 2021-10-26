RA Capital Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC)

RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 914,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,820,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Century Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $141,004,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Century Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $16,137,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Century Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $9,865,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Century Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $1,760,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Century Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $1,549,000. 30.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on IPSC. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.25.

Century Therapeutics stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,261. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 18.97 and a quick ratio of 18.97. Century Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.29 and a 1 year high of $32.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.67.

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($1.53). Research analysts expect that Century Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Century Therapeutics

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

