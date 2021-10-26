RA Capital Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 2,698,369 Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH)

RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,698,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,921,000. Graphite Bio accounts for 1.3% of RA Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. RA Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 4.82% of Graphite Bio at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Graphite Bio during the second quarter valued at about $19,975,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graphite Bio during the second quarter worth about $9,219,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graphite Bio during the second quarter worth about $110,611,000. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graphite Bio during the second quarter worth about $49,556,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Graphite Bio during the second quarter worth about $1,615,000. 54.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Biocapital L.P. Samsara bought 61,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.83 per share, with a total value of $850,199.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 184,175 shares of company stock valued at $2,463,114 over the last ninety days.

A number of research analysts have commented on GRPH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Graphite Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. SVB Leerink started coverage on Graphite Bio in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Graphite Bio in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Graphite Bio in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Graphite Bio in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

NASDAQ GRPH traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $12.66. 1,957 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,964. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.97. Graphite Bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.72 and a twelve month high of $34.00.

Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($3.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($3.16). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Graphite Bio, Inc. will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.

