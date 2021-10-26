Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.95% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Rallybio Corporation is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to identifying and accelerating the development of therapies for patients with severe and rare diseases. Rallybio Corporation is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RLYB. Cowen started coverage on shares of Rallybio in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Rallybio in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Rallybio in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$40.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of RLYB stock opened at $17.83 on Tuesday. Rallybio has a 12 month low of $10.05 and a 12 month high of $25.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.72.

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported ($2.80) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.31) by $1.51. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rallybio will post -5.18 EPS for the current year.

