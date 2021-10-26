Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 969,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 555,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.89% of Rambus worth $22,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rambus in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,174,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Rambus by 10.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,084,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,851,000 after acquiring an additional 498,329 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Rambus by 336.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 550,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,043,000 after acquiring an additional 424,254 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Rambus by 18.7% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,578,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,129,000 after acquiring an additional 406,632 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rambus during the second quarter worth approximately $7,961,000. 87.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ RMBS opened at $23.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -166.06 and a beta of 1.04. Rambus Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.58 and a 1 year high of $25.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a current ratio of 8.34.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $84.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.01 million. Rambus had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a positive return on equity of 8.76%. Rambus’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Rambus Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rambus news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total value of $48,236.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,963.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RMBS. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Rambus in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Rambus from $19.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Rambus from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Rambus from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

