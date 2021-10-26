Ranpak (PACK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $90.00 million during the quarter. Ranpak had a negative return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 2.94%.

Shares of Ranpak stock opened at $30.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -217.48 and a beta of 1.01. Ranpak has a one year low of $8.41 and a one year high of $32.80.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PACK. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Ranpak in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ranpak in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.67.

In other news, Director Steve A. Kovach sold 9,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $308,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Anthony Jones sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total value of $926,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 69,640 shares of company stock valued at $2,189,480. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ranpak stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,824 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Ranpak were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

About Ranpak

Ranpak Holdings Corp.engages in the provision of product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. It also offers protective packaging solutions, such as Void-Fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects; Cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads; and Wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects; Cold Chain, Box Lining, and Retail.

