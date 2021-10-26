Raven Protocol (RAVEN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $10.13 Million

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 26th. One Raven Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Raven Protocol has traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Raven Protocol has a market cap of $10.13 million and approximately $41,475.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Raven Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001588 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.96 or 0.00069781 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.22 or 0.00078131 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64.92 or 0.00103063 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,759.59 or 0.99628041 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,189.18 or 0.06650136 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00021513 BTC.

Raven Protocol Coin Profile

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,494,272,006 coins. Raven Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/ravenprotocol . Raven Protocol’s official website is www.ravenprotocol.com . Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Raven_Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Raven Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raven Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Raven Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raven Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.