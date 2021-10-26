Raymond James Cuts Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target to $410.00

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Raymond James from $450.00 to $410.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on FB. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $355.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Facebook from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Facebook from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Facebook from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $399.52.

FB opened at $328.69 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $356.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $340.28. The company has a market capitalization of $926.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32. Facebook has a 1 year low of $244.61 and a 1 year high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. Facebook’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Facebook will post 14.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.85, for a total value of $88,212.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.86, for a total value of $27,585,278.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,426,083 shares of company stock valued at $867,082,128 in the last three months. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FB. Oribel Capital Management LP boosted its position in Facebook by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 81,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,374,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,215,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Facebook by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 19,296 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,710,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,399,000. Finally, Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in Facebook during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $24,491,000. Institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

