Raymond James (RJF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.70 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.28. Raymond James had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. On average, analysts expect Raymond James to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:RJF opened at $102.00 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $48.86 and a 12-month high of $103.04. The company has a market cap of $20.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.24.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.02%.

RJF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. upped their price target on shares of Raymond James from $126.67 to $143.33 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Raymond James from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $143.33 to $136.67 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.36.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

