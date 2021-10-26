Raze Network 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $936,102.00 (RAZE)

Raze Network (CURRENCY:RAZE) traded up 59.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. Raze Network has a market capitalization of $11.49 million and approximately $936,102.00 worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raze Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000314 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Raze Network has traded up 53.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001604 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.36 or 0.00071113 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.17 or 0.00077224 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.37 or 0.00101596 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62,417.63 or 1.00069253 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,171.48 or 0.06687804 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Raze Network Profile

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 58,703,410 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network

Raze Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raze Network directly using U.S. dollars.

