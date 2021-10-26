RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 28.48% and a return on equity of 10.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS.

RBB stock opened at $26.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.12 and its 200 day moving average is $23.68. The stock has a market cap of $503.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.93. RBB Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.86 and a 1-year high of $26.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.95%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RBB shares. Stephens cut RBB Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $27.50 to $26.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RBB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.88.

In other RBB Bancorp news, EVP Simon Pang sold 9,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total value of $233,830.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,247,456.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 21.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RBB Bancorp stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) by 81.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,748 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.23% of RBB Bancorp worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 35.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile

RBB Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of full service commercial bank. Its services include remote deposit, e-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, SBA 7A and 504 loans, 1-4 single family residential loans, trade finance and a full range of depository accounts.

