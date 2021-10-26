Real Matters (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) PT Lowered to C$12.00 at National Bank Financial

Real Matters (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) had its price target trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$15.50 to C$12.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Real Matters from C$17.00 to C$14.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. National Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Real Matters in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Real Matters from C$25.00 to C$22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Real Matters from C$18.00 to C$15.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TD Securities cut Real Matters from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.17.

Shares of RLLMF opened at $7.61 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.90 and its 200 day moving average is $11.64. Real Matters has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $19.71.

Real Matters, Inc engages in the provision of management services to mortgage lending and insurance industries. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Appraisal, U.S. Title and Canada. The company was founded by Michael A. Johnston in 2004 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

