Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for IAMGOLD (IAG)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for IAMGOLD (NYSE: IAG):

10/25/2021 – IAMGOLD had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$4.50 to C$4.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/21/2021 – IAMGOLD was given a new $3.25 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

10/13/2021 – IAMGOLD had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $3.50 to $3.25. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

10/6/2021 – IAMGOLD was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “IAMGOLD Corp is an international gold exploration and mining company based in Canada. It holds a 38% stake in the Sadiola Gold Mine and a 40% stake in the Yatela Gold Mine. Both are located in Mali, West Africa. Measured and indicated resources at Sadiola and Yatela are 5.5 million ounces of gold (including reserves of 5.2 million ounces). Inferred resources are 5.9 million ounces. IAMGOLD is actively exploring highly prospective ground in Africa and South America. “

9/20/2021 – IAMGOLD was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “IAMGOLD Corp is an international gold exploration and mining company based in Canada. It holds a 38% stake in the Sadiola Gold Mine and a 40% stake in the Yatela Gold Mine. Both are located in Mali, West Africa. Measured and indicated resources at Sadiola and Yatela are 5.5 million ounces of gold (including reserves of 5.2 million ounces). Inferred resources are 5.9 million ounces. IAMGOLD is actively exploring highly prospective ground in Africa and South America. “

9/10/2021 – IAMGOLD had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$4.00 to C$3.75. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE IAG opened at $2.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.89. IAMGOLD Co. has a 1-year low of $2.16 and a 1-year high of $4.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 360.00 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $265.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.38 million. IAMGOLD had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 2.90%. IAMGOLD’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the second quarter worth $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the third quarter worth $28,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the first quarter worth $30,000. tru Independence LLC lifted its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 185.7% during the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the second quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.26% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

