Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Aritzia (ATZ)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Aritzia (TSE: ATZ) in the last few weeks:

10/15/2021 – Aritzia had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets.

10/14/2021 – Aritzia had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$43.00 to C$52.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/14/2021 – Aritzia had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$43.00 to C$49.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

10/14/2021 – Aritzia had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$44.00 to C$53.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/14/2021 – Aritzia had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$43.00 to C$50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/14/2021 – Aritzia had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$44.00 to C$49.00.

10/13/2021 – Aritzia had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$40.00 to C$44.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

10/7/2021 – Aritzia had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$43.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$40.00.

10/6/2021 – Aritzia had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$41.00 to C$43.00.

10/5/2021 – Aritzia had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets.

10/5/2021 – Aritzia had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity to C$41.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

ATZ traded down C$0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$48.76. 52,862 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,383. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$41.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$35.95. The company has a market cap of C$5.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.24. Aritzia Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$19.44 and a fifty-two week high of C$50.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.32, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$350.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$302.20 million. On average, research analysts predict that Aritzia Inc. will post 1.4367858 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aritzia news, Senior Officer Philippa (Pippa) Morgan sold 10,000 shares of Aritzia stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.95, for a total value of C$499,460.00.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and gloves and mittens.

