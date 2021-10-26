Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eighteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.25.

RDFN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Redfin from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Redfin in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Redfin in a report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna assumed coverage on Redfin in a report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company.

In other Redfin news, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total transaction of $1,662,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.63, for a total value of $263,835.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,669,606.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,583 shares of company stock valued at $6,361,517 in the last three months. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bares Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Redfin during the 1st quarter valued at about $341,621,000. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in Redfin by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 9,163,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,084,000 after purchasing an additional 576,272 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC increased its holdings in Redfin by 4,020.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 576,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,581,000 after purchasing an additional 562,900 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Redfin by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,357,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,055,000 after purchasing an additional 542,997 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Redfin by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,436,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,808,000 after purchasing an additional 536,058 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RDFN opened at $52.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.81. Redfin has a 1-year low of $37.31 and a 1-year high of $98.44. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -210.08 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $471.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.91 million. Analysts forecast that Redfin will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

