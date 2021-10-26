Regional REIT (LON:RGL) Receives Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Regional REIT (LON:RGL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Peel Hunt in a report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 105 ($1.37) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.59% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on RGL. Shore Capital reissued a “coverage pending” rating on shares of Regional REIT in a report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 95 ($1.24) price target on shares of Regional REIT in a report on Monday, July 12th.

Shares of RGL stock opened at GBX 87.80 ($1.15) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 88.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 148.70. The company has a market capitalization of £452.82 million and a P/E ratio of 27.44. Regional REIT has a twelve month low of GBX 58.30 ($0.76) and a twelve month high of GBX 93.20 ($1.22).

In other news, insider Frances Daley acquired 70,309 shares of Regional REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 88 ($1.15) per share, with a total value of £61,871.92 ($80,836.06).

Regional REIT Company Profile

Regional REIT Limited ("Regional REIT" or the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") is a United Kingdom ("UK") based real estate investment trust that launched in November 2015. It is managed by London & Scottish Property Investment Management Limited, the Asset Manager, and Toscafund Asset Management LLP, the Investment Manager.

