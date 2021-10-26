Regional REIT’s (RGL) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Regional REIT (LON:RGL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 105 ($1.37) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 105 ($1.37) target price on shares of Regional REIT in a research report on Tuesday. Shore Capital reiterated a “coverage pending” rating on shares of Regional REIT in a research report on Tuesday.

LON:RGL opened at GBX 87.80 ($1.15) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 88.10 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 148.70. The company has a market capitalization of £452.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44. Regional REIT has a 1-year low of GBX 58.30 ($0.76) and a 1-year high of GBX 93.20 ($1.22). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.90, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

In other Regional REIT news, insider Frances Daley bought 70,309 shares of Regional REIT stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 88 ($1.15) per share, with a total value of £61,871.92 ($80,836.06).

Regional REIT Company Profile

Regional REIT Limited ("Regional REIT" or the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") is a United Kingdom ("UK") based real estate investment trust that launched in November 2015. It is managed by London & Scottish Property Investment Management Limited, the Asset Manager, and Toscafund Asset Management LLP, the Investment Manager.

