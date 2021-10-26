Rémy Cointreau’s (REMYY) Sell Rating Reaffirmed at Societe Generale

Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by stock analysts at Societe Generale in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rémy Cointreau from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Rémy Cointreau from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.44 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.15.

REMYY stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.47. 9,151 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,603. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Rémy Cointreau has a 52-week low of $16.85 and a 52-week high of $22.57. The company has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.03 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.96 and its 200-day moving average is $20.41.

Rémy Cointreau SA engages in the manufacture and sale of cognac, liqueurs, and spirits. Its products include rum, brandy, scotches, and whiskies. It distributes its products under the following brands: Rémy Martin, Mount Gay, Saint Rémy, Metaxa, Cointreau, Passoa, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, and Octopus.

