Rémy Cointreau’s (REMYY) Sell Rating Reaffirmed at Societe Generale

Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by stock analysts at Societe Generale in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rémy Cointreau from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Rémy Cointreau from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.44 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.15.

REMYY stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.47. 9,151 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,603. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Rémy Cointreau has a 52-week low of $16.85 and a 52-week high of $22.57. The company has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.03 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.96 and its 200-day moving average is $20.41.

Rémy Cointreau Company Profile

Rémy Cointreau SA engages in the manufacture and sale of cognac, liqueurs, and spirits. Its products include rum, brandy, scotches, and whiskies. It distributes its products under the following brands: Rémy Martin, Mount Gay, Saint Rémy, Metaxa, Cointreau, Passoa, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, and Octopus.

