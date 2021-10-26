Ren Price Hits $1.16 (REN)

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 26th. One Ren coin can now be purchased for $1.16 or 0.00001869 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ren has a total market capitalization of $1.16 billion and approximately $85.99 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ren has traded 19.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.94 or 0.00052881 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00002915 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $132.68 or 0.00213019 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00005092 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.59 or 0.00103702 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00011676 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Ren

Ren (REN) is a coin. It was first traded on December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 coins and its circulating supply is 997,664,051 coins. The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ren’s official website is renproject.io . Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ren’s official message board is medium.com/renproject

According to CryptoCompare, “The REN is an open-source decentralized dark pool for trustless cross-chain atomic trading of Ether, ERC20 tokens and Bitcoin. REN is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. Ren is an ecosystem for building, deploying, and running general-purpose, privacy-preserving, applications using zkSNARK and our own newly developed secure multiparty computation protocol. It makes it possible for any kind of application to run in a decentralized, trustless, and fault-tolerant environment similar to blockchains but with the distinguishing feature that all application inputs, outputs, and state, remain a secret even to the participants running the network. “

Ren Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ren should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ren using one of the exchanges listed above.

