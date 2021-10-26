Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 213,100 Shares of Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,177,703 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 213,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 5.08% of Ooma worth $22,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ooma by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,783,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,535 shares during the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Ooma by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,578,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,765,000 after purchasing an additional 394,456 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Ooma by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 957,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,052,000 after purchasing an additional 312,916 shares during the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd increased its position in Ooma by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 748,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,712,000 after acquiring an additional 26,959 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ooma by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 458,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,639,000 after acquiring an additional 54,690 shares during the period. 83.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ooma alerts:

OOMA opened at $19.83 on Tuesday. Ooma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.07 and a twelve month high of $24.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.30 and a 200-day moving average of $18.62. The stock has a market cap of $466.01 million, a PE ratio of -180.27 and a beta of 0.41.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. Ooma had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $47.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Ooma’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ooma, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on OOMA shares. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ooma in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Ooma from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Ooma from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Ooma from $24.00 to $27.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ooma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, September 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.30.

Ooma Company Profile

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platform for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

Featured Story: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OOMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ooma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ooma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.