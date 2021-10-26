Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Position in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its position in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 496,599 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 24,397 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.15% of Argan worth $23,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AGX. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Argan by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 713,166 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,623,000 after acquiring an additional 81,013 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Argan by 2,852.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,403 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 5,220 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Argan by 293.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 23,276 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 17,361 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Argan by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 239,110 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,756,000 after acquiring an additional 22,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Argan by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,320 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 7,563 shares during the last quarter. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Argan alerts:

In related news, Chairman William F. Griffin, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of Argan stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $132,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman William F. Griffin, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Argan stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total transaction of $88,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Argan stock opened at $43.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $688.16 million, a PE ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 0.55. Argan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.03 and a 12-month high of $55.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.16.

Argan (NYSE:AGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $133.01 million for the quarter. Argan had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 12.88%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 20th.

Argan Company Profile

Argan, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consulting, engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations, and maintenance services to the power generation and renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Power Services, Telecom Services, Industrial Services, and Others.

Read More: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Argan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.