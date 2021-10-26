Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $22.40 Million Position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 40.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 373,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 259,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in OneMain were worth $22,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of OneMain by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OneMain by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in OneMain by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in OneMain by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in OneMain by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on OMF. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of OneMain in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of OneMain from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of OneMain from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.15.

OneMain stock opened at $54.13 on Tuesday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.24 and a 52-week high of $63.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.42. The firm has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 2.03.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. OneMain had a net margin of 29.54% and a return on equity of 44.15%. OneMain’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 10.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.13%.

In other OneMain news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 4,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.14 per share, for a total transaction of $250,583.40. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 241,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,014,530.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 10,925,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total transaction of $637,583,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer and Insurance segment comprises of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

