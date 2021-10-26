Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 17,600 Shares of Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 231,015 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 17,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.73% of Hovnanian Enterprises worth $24,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HOV. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,768 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,867,000 after buying an additional 7,821 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises by 2,567.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,070 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 8,730 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,854 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,002,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,018 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,908 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 46.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HOV stock opened at $89.67 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.99 and its 200-day moving average is $106.30. The company has a market cap of $560.89 million, a P/E ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.64. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.05 and a twelve month high of $146.34.

In other news, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total value of $1,054,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,898,433.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 19.57% of the company’s stock.

About Hovnanian Enterprises

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc is a homebuilding company, which engages in the design, construct, market, and sell single-family attached town homes and condominiums, urban infill, and planned residential developments. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding Operation, Financial Services, and Corporate.

