Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 219,700 Shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 311,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 219,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Copa were worth $23,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Copa during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copa during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Copa during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Copa during the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Copa by 251.4% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Copa alerts:

Shares of NYSE CPA opened at $78.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.26. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 52-week low of $46.67 and a 52-week high of $94.91.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by $0.73. Copa had a negative net margin of 54.26% and a negative return on equity of 24.77%. The firm had revenue of $304.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.70) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1993.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CPA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Copa from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Copa from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.33.

Copa Profile

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It involves in an airline operation which provides passenger and cargo services through the Copa Airlines and Copa Colombia principal operating subsidiaries. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia and other cities.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA).

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.