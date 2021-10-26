Renault (EPA:RNO) Given a €42.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on Renault (EPA:RNO) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

RNO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Nord/LB set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on Renault in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on Renault in a research note on Friday. Barclays set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on Renault in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on Renault in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on Renault in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €37.67 ($44.31).

EPA RNO opened at €30.98 ($36.44) on Friday. Renault has a fifty-two week low of €73.71 ($86.72) and a fifty-two week high of €100.70 ($118.47). The company’s 50-day moving average is €31.07.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

