Renishaw plc (LON:RSW) Raises Dividend to GBX 52 Per Share

Renishaw plc (LON:RSW) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 52 ($0.68) per share on Monday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This is an increase from Renishaw’s previous dividend of $14.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of Renishaw stock opened at GBX 5,190 ($67.81) on Tuesday. Renishaw has a one year low of GBX 4,316 ($56.39) and a one year high of GBX 7,025 ($91.78). The company has a market cap of £3.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 4.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 5,093.76 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 5,405.77.
Separately, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 4,695 ($61.34) target price on shares of Renishaw in a research note on Monday.
About Renishaw
Renishaw plc, an engineering and scientific technology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers co-ordinate measuring machine (CMM) products, machine tool probe systems, styli for probe systems, performance measurement systems, gauging systems, fixtures, and position encoders; additive manufacturing systems; plastics vacuum casting machines; and mapping sensors.
See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?
Receive News & Ratings for Renishaw Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renishaw and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.