Renishaw plc (LON:RSW) Raises Dividend to GBX 52 Per Share

Renishaw plc (LON:RSW) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 52 ($0.68) per share on Monday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This is an increase from Renishaw’s previous dividend of $14.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Renishaw stock opened at GBX 5,190 ($67.81) on Tuesday. Renishaw has a one year low of GBX 4,316 ($56.39) and a one year high of GBX 7,025 ($91.78). The company has a market cap of £3.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 4.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 5,093.76 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 5,405.77.

Get Renishaw alerts:

Separately, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 4,695 ($61.34) target price on shares of Renishaw in a research note on Monday.

In other news, insider Allen Roberts sold 1,376 shares of Renishaw stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,110 ($66.76), for a total value of £70,313.60 ($91,865.17).

About Renishaw

Renishaw plc, an engineering and scientific technology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers co-ordinate measuring machine (CMM) products, machine tool probe systems, styli for probe systems, performance measurement systems, gauging systems, fixtures, and position encoders; additive manufacturing systems; plastics vacuum casting machines; and mapping sensors.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Renishaw Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renishaw and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.