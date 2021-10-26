Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Zurn Water Solutions’ FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:ZWS)

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) – Analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Zurn Water Solutions in a research note issued on Sunday, October 24th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.27 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.10.

ZWS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on Zurn Water Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered Zurn Water Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

Shares of ZWS stock opened at $36.39 on Tuesday. Zurn Water Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $14.18 and a fifty-two week high of $37.29.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Zurn Water Solutions stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th.

About Zurn Water Solutions

Zurn Water Solutions Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. The firm operates through two segments: Process & Motion Control platform, and Water Management platform. The Process & Motion Control platform designs, manufactures, markets and services a range of engineered mechanical components used within systems.

