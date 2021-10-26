Research Analysts Set Expectations for Corus Entertainment’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:CJR)

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR) – Equities researchers at Cormark issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for Corus Entertainment in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 25th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the year.
Corus Entertainment has a 1-year low of C$6.93 and a 1-year high of C$14.10.
About Corus Entertainment
Corus Entertainment Inc is a media and content company. The Company creates and delivers quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. The Company’s portfolio of multimedia offerings encompasses 45 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, a global content business, digital assets, live events, children’s book publishing, animation software, technology and media services.
