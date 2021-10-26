Research Analysts Set Expectations for First Hawaiian, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FHB)

First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) – Analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Hawaiian in a research note issued on Sunday, October 24th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.44 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.45. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Hawaiian’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 36.22% and a return on equity of 10.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America cut shares of First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of First Hawaiian in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of First Hawaiian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.42.

First Hawaiian stock opened at $29.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.99. First Hawaiian has a 52 week low of $16.13 and a 52 week high of $30.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is 71.72%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHB. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in First Hawaiian by 8.1% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 71,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 5,318 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in First Hawaiian by 5.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,215,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $176,153,000 after acquiring an additional 305,348 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in First Hawaiian by 1.6% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,853,675 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,553,000 after acquiring an additional 74,655 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in First Hawaiian by 16.4% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 185,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,263,000 after acquiring an additional 26,099 shares during the period. Finally, Gillson Capital LP bought a new position in First Hawaiian during the first quarter worth $6,398,000.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

Read More: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.