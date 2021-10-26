Research Analysts Set Expectations for The Bank of Princeton’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BPRN)

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for The Bank of Princeton in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.22 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.02. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Bank of Princeton’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.03 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.91 EPS.

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Bank of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

BPRN stock opened at $29.97 on Monday. The Bank of Princeton has a 1-year low of $19.21 and a 1-year high of $31.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.60 million, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.66.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BPRN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in The Bank of Princeton by 2.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Bank of Princeton by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in The Bank of Princeton by 16.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in The Bank of Princeton by 62.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in The Bank of Princeton by 163.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.62% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The Bank of Princeton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.82%.

The Bank of Princeton Company Profile

The Bank of Princeton engages in the provision of personal, business lending, and deposit services. It offers traditional retail banking solutions, one-to four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial mortgage loans, construction loans, commercial business loans, and consumer loans including home equity loans and lines of credit.

