Reservoir Media Inc (NASDAQ:RSVR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $32.06 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Reservoir Media Inc (NASDAQ:RSVR) will report sales of $32.06 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Reservoir Media’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $32.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $32.13 million. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Reservoir Media will report full year sales of $103.49 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $103.00 million to $103.99 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $118.68 million, with estimates ranging from $118.36 million to $119.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Reservoir Media.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RSVR. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Reservoir Media in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$13.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Reservoir Media in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

RSVR stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.79. 77,588 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,619. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.52. Reservoir Media has a 52 week low of $7.10 and a 52 week high of $11.58.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Reservoir Media stock. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reservoir Media Inc (NASDAQ:RSVR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,171,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,676,000. Reservoir Media accounts for about 1.9% of Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Sanders Morris Harris LLC owned 1.83% of Reservoir Media at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 47.48% of the company’s stock.

About Reservoir Media

Roth CH Acquisition Co II entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Reservoir Holdings Inc

