Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Price Target Cut to $64.00

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.75% from the company’s previous close.

QSR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.80.

Shares of NYSE:QSR opened at $58.85 on Tuesday. Restaurant Brands International has a 1 year low of $51.12 and a 1 year high of $71.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.43% and a net margin of 12.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, COO Joshua Kobza sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total value of $3,570,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 314,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,391,112.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ali Hedayat sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $644,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,038,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,719 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $415,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 386.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 18,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

