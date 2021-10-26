Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Price Target Cut to $76.00 by Analysts at Truist

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its price target dropped by analysts at Truist from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Truist’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.14% from the stock’s current price.

QSR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen lifted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.59.

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $58.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.53. Restaurant Brands International has a 52 week low of $51.12 and a 52 week high of $71.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.17.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.43% and a net margin of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Joshua Kobza sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total transaction of $3,570,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 314,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,391,112.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ali Hedayat sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $644,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 107.7% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the second quarter worth about $46,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 102.8% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 998 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 44.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

