Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 26.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:QSR traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.64. 237,195 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,444,373. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.36. Restaurant Brands International has a twelve month low of $51.12 and a twelve month high of $71.12. The stock has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.43%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on QSR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.59.

In other news, COO Joshua Kobza sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total transaction of $3,570,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 314,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,391,112.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ali Hedayat sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $644,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Restaurant Brands International stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 719,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,300 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.23% of Restaurant Brands International worth $46,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

