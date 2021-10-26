Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI) Stake Lifted by Invenomic Capital Management LP

Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its position in Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI) by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,399 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,396 shares during the quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP’s holdings in Retail Value were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RVI. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Retail Value by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Retail Value by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Value by 8,615.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 8,874 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Value by 4,917.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 7,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Value during the 1st quarter valued at about $199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

RVI has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Retail Value from $26.50 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Value from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shares of NYSE RVI opened at $27.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 4.72. The firm has a market cap of $572.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.52. Retail Value Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.08 and a 52 week high of $28.47.

Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($3.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $41.91 million for the quarter. Retail Value had a negative return on equity of 24.08% and a negative net margin of 88.60%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Retail Value Inc. will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $22.04 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 79.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th. This is a boost from Retail Value’s previous annual dividend of $1.16. Retail Value’s payout ratio is currently -24.58%.

In related news, major shareholder Alexander Otto sold 3,743,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $98,277,453.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Retail Value

Retail Value, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating of retail shopping centers. It operates through the following segments: Continental U.S., Puerto Rico, and Other. The company was founded in December 2017 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

