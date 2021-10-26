Reviewing Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) & Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS)

Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) and Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Subaru shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.5% of Electric Last Mile Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Subaru and Electric Last Mile Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Subaru $26.70 billion 0.57 $719.19 million $0.47 20.99 Electric Last Mile Solutions N/A N/A -$29.36 million N/A N/A

Subaru has higher revenue and earnings than Electric Last Mile Solutions.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Subaru and Electric Last Mile Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Subaru 0 1 0 0 2.00 Electric Last Mile Solutions 0 0 6 0 3.00

Electric Last Mile Solutions has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 90.93%. Given Electric Last Mile Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Electric Last Mile Solutions is more favorable than Subaru.

Profitability

This table compares Subaru and Electric Last Mile Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Subaru 3.43% 5.90% 3.10% Electric Last Mile Solutions N/A -31.94% -8.06%

Summary

Subaru beats Electric Last Mile Solutions on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Subaru

Subaru Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, aircraft, engine parts, and industrial machines. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Automobile, Aerospace, and Others. The Automobile segment produces, repair, and sells passenger cars and automobile parts. The Aerospace segment manufactures, supplies, and repair airplanes and aerospace-related machineries and components. The Others segment develops, leases, and sells real estate properties. The company was founded in May 1917 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Electric Last Mile Solutions

Electric Last Mile, Inc. designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

