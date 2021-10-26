RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) Insider Karl Sevelda Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) insider Karl Sevelda acquired 10,000 shares of RHI Magnesita stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,230 ($42.20) per share, for a total transaction of £323,000 ($422,001.57).

Shares of RHIM stock opened at GBX 3,326 ($43.45) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.67, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.49. RHI Magnesita has a 52-week low of GBX 2,458.21 ($32.12) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,762 ($62.22). The company has a market capitalization of £1.56 billion and a PE ratio of 26.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,562.20 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 4,052.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a €0.50 ($0.59) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. RHI Magnesita’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.21%.

RHIM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,380 ($70.29) price objective on shares of RHI Magnesita in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price target on shares of RHI Magnesita in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on RHI Magnesita from GBX 4,400 ($57.49) to GBX 3,550 ($46.38) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on RHI Magnesita from GBX 4,900 ($64.02) to GBX 4,700 ($61.41) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price objective on shares of RHI Magnesita in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 4,555 ($59.51).

RHI Magnesita N.V. develops, produces, sells, installs, and maintains refractory products and systems used in industrial high-temperature processes worldwide. The company operates in Steel and Industrial segments. It offers magnesia spinel, dolomite, dolomite-magnesia, magnesia-chrome, alumina, alumina silicate, and mortars for the cement industry; shaped products based on silicon carbide, magnesia, zirconium, fireclay, and alumina; unshaped refractories; and high-temperature insulation, and ceramic and metallic anchoring systems.

