RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,555 ($59.51).

RHIM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on RHI Magnesita from GBX 4,900 ($64.02) to GBX 4,700 ($61.41) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price objective on shares of RHI Magnesita in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) target price on shares of RHI Magnesita in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded RHI Magnesita to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 4,750 ($62.06) to GBX 3,700 ($48.34) in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on RHI Magnesita from GBX 4,400 ($57.49) to GBX 3,550 ($46.38) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Get RHI Magnesita alerts:

In related news, insider Karl Sevelda bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,230 ($42.20) per share, for a total transaction of £323,000 ($422,001.57). Also, insider Stefan Borgas bought 2,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,135 ($40.96) per share, with a total value of £78,845.25 ($103,011.82).

Shares of RHI Magnesita stock traded down GBX 40 ($0.52) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 3,286 ($42.93). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,690. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,562.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 4,052.36. RHI Magnesita has a 12-month low of GBX 2,458.21 ($32.12) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,762 ($62.22). The company has a market cap of £1.54 billion and a PE ratio of 26.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.67, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.49.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a dividend of €0.50 ($0.59) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 1.01%. RHI Magnesita’s payout ratio is currently 1.21%.

About RHI Magnesita

RHI Magnesita N.V. develops, produces, sells, installs, and maintains refractory products and systems used in industrial high-temperature processes worldwide. The company operates in Steel and Industrial segments. It offers magnesia spinel, dolomite, dolomite-magnesia, magnesia-chrome, alumina, alumina silicate, and mortars for the cement industry; shaped products based on silicon carbide, magnesia, zirconium, fireclay, and alumina; unshaped refractories; and high-temperature insulation, and ceramic and metallic anchoring systems.

Further Reading: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for RHI Magnesita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RHI Magnesita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.